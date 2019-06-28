Pvt school building gutted in mysterious blaze in Beerwah

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A first-floor of a private school building was gutted completely in a mysterious fire incident at Bun Zanigam area of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out inside the first-floor of Sadi Memorial English Medium School at Bun Zanigam area Thursday evening.

However, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse off the fire which was later brought under control with the help of locals. In the mishap, the school’s first story gutted completely, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident police have taken cognizance of the incident.

He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and all angles would be looked into to ascertain the cause of the fire. GNS



