Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

August 02, 2019 14:23:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Reacting to reports that the government has put the Air Force and the Army on high operational alert, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said this sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different.



'What ongoing situation in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn’t about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different,' Omar wrote on Twitter.