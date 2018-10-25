Putin warns of a new arms race with America

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of a new arms race, if America pulls out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Speaking at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Moscow, Putin said, Russia would respond in kind to any new US missiles placed on European soil.
US President Donald Trump had sparked concerns globally when he said he would withdraw from the three-decade-old nuclear treaty. Putin said, abandoning the treaty, and failure to extend another key arms control agreement known as the New START, would unleash a new arms race and put Europe in danger.
Putin and Trump are set to attend an event in Paris on the 11th of next month commemorating the centenary of the end of World War I.