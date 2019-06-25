Put Geelani, Mirwaiz behind bars: Dogra Front to Amit Shah

June 25, 2019 | Agencies

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two day visit to the state of Jammu and Kashmir starting from Wednesday, activists of Dogra Front on Tuesday staged a protest demanding that no dialogue should be held with Hurriyat Conference leaders and separatists.

The activists also urged the Centre to put Hurriyat Conference leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq behind bars.

Led by its president, Ashok Gupta, Dogra Front workers carrying placards with slogans "Hurriyat Se Baat Kyun", staged the demonstration here in afternoon.

The protestors said that links of separatists were established with the Pakistan and in such a situation no dialogue should be held with them.

Pertinent to mention that the separatists in the Kashmir valley have agreed to hold talks with the Centre if invited.

[UNI]