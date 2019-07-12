Pursuit of right Profession

July 12, 2019 | Irshad Maqbool

Had there been a magic lamp from which a spirit would emerge when rubbed and who would do everything being told – if he were asked the best job that would suit a person he would also get confused.

Choosing career is a delicate and meticulous exercise and pertinently should be done after proper counseling. Gone are the days when students used to opt what their parents would thrust upon them. A teenager after completing the school education (12th class) finds an ocean with a rudderless ship. Confusions hover upon him and he may get entrapped on a wrong path if not properly guided.

In 2003, the then president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was on a visit to J&K. He was asked as who was responsible for choosing wrong career in students. He replied – parents, teacher and environment. This triad that holds the parents responsible at the very first place needs to be introspected.

It’s said some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them. Parents do nurture or do care about their children in every sphere of life and I wonder when it comes to choose a right profession that involves the willingness of their children also, they either remain at back foot or thrust the career of their choice upon them.

Parents hold a pivotal role in channelizing the brains of their children by exposing them to proper counseling at proper time but remember it is always a bond between proper counseling versus proper person that will yield the good results. Sometimes you can fail, even if you are counseled, the sole reason being you have not chosen right person for counseling.

The second place in this triad is occupied by our respected teachers who directly or indirectly influence the growing minds in one or the other way. Young minds are sharpened by the brainstorming thoughts of the teachers and it is by these efforts that rusty minds in our society are eliminated and one can reach to zenith. A worthy teacher may prepare a student for the upcoming storm that he may face in his later part of life. These breathtaking thoughts have a very big role in choosing the right path. A teacher should propel a student in the right direction; encourage their optimistic approach which in future can help to ignite many lamps. The environment is governed by both the above two elements.

Categorically you can’t get an ideal environment to work but by the efforts u can convert a non-ideal to ideal. All these things ultimately help to cull out the erroneous notion which at times may prove an obstacle in choosing the right career and answer many unanswered questions. Truly, a tender aged boy can’t be blamed for taking the wrong option. The responsibility of the triad is huge and if all these elements work together in coordination, career choosing may become an easy option and students will surely think beyond the professions of Engineering and Medical sciences without feeling themselves in dilemma. But we must also accept circumstances in valley are totally different. The curse of unemployment especially in J&K enforces many parents to think what may be termed as short-term memory approach that yields fruits only for a short time making one to repent, and unfortunately you may not call this a wrong one.

Sir Iqbal’s vision of Nehe Tera Nasheman Qasr-e- Sultaani k Gumband Par Tu Shaheen hai Parwaaz Kar Phadun Ki Chattanu Par, a heart throbbing statement that inculcates one to think that we are meant to achieve greatness seems unreliable here. In nutshell, we certainly may not be perfect but the perfectionists have obviously opened gateways to new horizons and have surely made one to think beyond the professions of Engineering or Medical Sciences.

naikirshad919@gmail.com