Pursuit of education

June 18, 2019 |

As thousands of students appear in different competitive exams such as NEET, the physical address of the examination centers, mostly outside the valley, is giving hard time to aspirants. While voicing the concern, Kashmir-based political leadership has come to the rescue of the aspirants and claims to have sought intervention of the union ministry (HRD) and the National Testing Authority. However, things have not materialized as of now, and on the contrary the loopholes in the state’s pursuit to educational goals have become conspicuous once again. The ever increasing number of aspirants appearing in different exams indicates growing awareness and interest among the students towards professional education. However education system in our state represents a great contradiction. On the one hand we are on the path of establishing new campuses, upgrading secondary schools and coming up with new colleges but on the other hand there are a number of primary schools in the state that don't even have the basic infrastructure. One of the serious problems faced today by our educational system is its failure to produce students equipped to meet future challenges and finding a place in the premier colleges and universities. The observation made by different agencies like Human Resources Development about the educational scenario in the state appears grim and disappointing. Even after spending crores of rupees on education sector we are far away from our cherished goal. The educational policy seems backward instead of being progressive and dynamic, hence blind to the future demands. The performance of the government run schools is even more dismal. Although there are a number of factors responsible for this mess, certain factors appear in bold relief; the factors like low income, low income growth, poverty, low literacy rate among people and lack of awareness about the importance of the education are some of them. Unless we are able to find some alternative policy that can address these issues we may not perform the way we need to if we want to stay in the world of competition. The process of meeting these challenges must begin with the realization that an education system should not be confined to schools and teachers but should be extended to include parents and the entire community, thereby helping in building a good society. There have been efforts in past on part of the state government to address the issue and number of schemes and polices were framed which helped in raising the standards of the education particularly in rural areas. Yet we have to accept the fact that enough has not been done.