July 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Punjabi language neglected by government: Experts

Professor Sewa Singh hailed for his contribution towards Punjabi literature

Experts on Tuesday said that Punjabi language has been neglected by state government and urged the governor administration to introduce the subject at the college level.
“Before 1989, there were around nine professors for teaching Punjabi subject in different colleges in Kashmir, but currently there is only one professor for around 25 colleges in the valley,” they said.
The experts were speaking during a tribute-paying function to eminent Punjabi, Urdu, and English writer, Professor Sewa Singh.
They termed Professor Singh as “a dynamic personality” and said “no one can replace his contribution towards Punjabi literature in Kashmir”.
The event was organised by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art culture and Languages here. The function was presided over by noted writer and poet Sardar Kanwal Kashmiri, while Prof. Gurcharan Singh, Sardar Jagmohan Singh Raina, President Punjabi Sahit Sabha Sardar Ajit Singh Mastana and Chief Editor JKAACL M. Ashraf Tak were also in the presidium.
Sardar Rattan Singh Kanwal and Prof. Ajit Singh Mastana presented two papers covering life and contribution of Prof. Sewa Singh. Sardar Kanwal Singh in his presidential address paid rich tributes to Prof. Sewa Singh who was torch bearer of various literary movements.
Kawal while paying tributes to Singh said his contribution towards Punjabi literature will be remembered always.
“It is unfortunate that Punjabi language is being neglected by the government and is not being introduced at college level,” he said.
He urged the government to introduce the subject at the college level, “so that no injustice is done with Punjabi speaking population”.
Raina described Prof Sewa as ‘man with the mission’ and said for the promotion of Punjabi language he wrote around 24 books.
He said it was unfortunate that the government has failed to introduce the subject in higher education.
Earlier, Tak in his welcome address described Prof. Sewa as a prolific writer who authored more than two dozen books in Punjabi, Urdu and English languages.
The proceedings of the function were conducted by Salim Salik.

 

