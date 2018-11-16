Punjab problem not law and order but political conflict, Dal Khalsa tells Army chief

AgenciesChandigarh
Joining issue with Indian Army chief regarding his statement on “attempts” to revive insurgency in Punjab through “external linkages”, the Dal Khalsa urged Bipin Rawat to allow investigation into Maur bomb blast from independent agency to unearth the internal linkages having roots in Dera Sirsa.
In a statement issued here on Friday, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said, "we were sure from day one that the footprints of Maur blast will reach to Delhi via Sirsa.
Police under Sukhbir Badal the then Home Minister blamed militants for the terror act, which turned out to be a farce.
He took a dig at Sukhbir Badal for crying for investigation into the terror act now, whereas he hobnobbed with the accused dera premises at that point of time to woo their votes.
On army chief’s statement that "it would be too late" if India does not act soon to stop the attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab, the Dal Khalsa leader reiterated that there is no terrorism in Punjab.
[UNI]