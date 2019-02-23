Punjab Police set up special desk to help Kashmiris

AgenciesChandigarh
Within days of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh assuring full support for students from the valley, Punjab Police has set up an exclusive desk for prompt redressal of complaints of people from Kashmir.
The desk is accessible on the toll-free helpline number 181 of the police, and will ensure prompt and effective response for Kashmiri students facing any kind of harassment or trouble in the state.
The proactive initiative has been triggered by reports of persecution of Kashmiri students and others in different parts of the country, following the devastating Pulwama suicide attack.
Capt Amarinder had announced within hours of the attack that his government would ensure the full safety and security of Kashmiris in the state and would not allow them to be harassed in any way.
[UNI]