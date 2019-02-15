Punjab beats Himachal Pradesh

Rising Kashmir NewsKatra J&K:
Two more matches were played on Thursday in Group A in the ongoing 73rd Santosh trophy for North Zone at the sports complex Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sports Complex at Katra.
First match played between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which ended at goalless draw. No team could score till the end of the match and thus sharing a point each.
In today’s second match, Punjab beat Himachal Pradesh by a solitary goal grabbing all 3 points.
In the 37thminute referee awarded penalty in favour of Punjab and Harpal made no mistake giving his team a one goal lead. With this win Punjab has 6 points in two matches and stands top in the group whereas Delhi is leading Group B.
As per fixture, Delhi will take on Uttrakhand at 10am and J&K will lock horns with Chandigarh at 1pm tomorrow.
The Championship is being organized by J&K Football Association under the aegis of AlFF in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council and is being supported by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board & J&K Bank LTD.