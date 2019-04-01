Punishment not commensurate: Experts

April 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The probable reduction in seniority as punishment to Major Leetul Gogoi, who tied a voter to a bonnet of an Army vehicle and used him as a human shield, triggering world-wideoutrage, would not be appropriate against the Army officer for fraternisingwith a local girl, legal expert said.

The court martial proceedings against Gogoi have been completed and he may face reduction in seniority as a punishment for fraternisingwith a local girl in Srinagar in 2018.

However, legal experts said the reduction in seniority to the Army officer would not be commensurate against what he had done outside his operational jurisdiction.

“The punishment is not commensurate with the misconduct committed by the Army officer,” senior lawyer Zafar Shah said.

He said the punishment for the misconduct could have been higher than the punishment by court martialhad Gogoi been tried in the civil court.

The senior lawyer said the State protects its own officers on whom they are dependent as far as the situation in Jammu Kashmir was concerned.

The court martial proceedings against Sameer Malla, who drove Gogoi to a hotel in Srinagar, was also completed recently in the Valley.

He is likely to be given a “severe reprimand”.

Gogoi, who was posted with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles at Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was caught by locals along with a local woman and the duo was handed over to Police in Srinagar.

Last year, an Army Court of Inquiry indicted Gogoi for “fraternising” with the local woman at a Srinagar hotel and staying away from the place of his operational jurisdiction.

He was shifted from the unit and attached to local formation headquarters.

Lawyer and rights activist, Parvez Imroz said there was no “transparency” in the court martial as the judge happens to be from the Army.

“As of now we don’t know what actual punishment he has been awarded by the military court. In this case he has been indicted for his misconduct but he was awardedin the human shield act,” he said.

Major Gogoi hogged headlines for using a voter Farooq Ahmad Dar as human shield by tying him to the bonnet of an Army vehicle and parading him through nine villages in Budgam district on the polling day on April 9, 2017.

The act shows "disdain" for human rights, the Amnesty International had said.

After using Dar as human shield, Gogoi was awarded for his “sustained efforts” in counter-militancy operations in the Valley.

Imroz said leaving of station by the Army Major without permission doesn’t come directly under human rights but it speaks how brazenly he worked in a conflict area which has different connotation.

“The same officer was awarded for the human shield act which even invited concern worldwide and nothing was done against him for this act,” he said.

The senior human right lawyer said there should be a court martial against Gogoi for the indiscipline he indulged in, using Dar as human shield.

“He was made hero for using Dar as human shield. Had he not been awarded, he would have not done this thing (fraternised with a girl),”Imroz said.

Rights activist Ahsan Untoo, who had filed a petition against Gogoi in a local court here against fraternising the girl, said Police should charge sheet before the court and the Army Major be tried in a civil court.

“He should be tried in a civil court as his action has hurt the sentiment of the people in the Valley and it is a social issue as well,” he said.