Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be component of central law: IMA

July 01, 2019 | Agencies

Citing recent cases of violence against doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Monday asked the government to declare hospitals as "safe zones" and asserted that exemplary punishment for perpetrators of such acts should be a component of the central law.



On National Doctors' Day, the IMA organized a mass awareness programme throughout its 1,750 branches and emphasized the insistent requirement for the enactment of central legislation to avoid violence against the medical fraternity.



The programme was inaugurated by IMA's National President Dr Santanu Sen and also marked the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.



He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.



Citing the recent cases of violence against doctors, the apex medical body demanded that the government should declare hospitals as "safe zones".



"Exemplary punishment for perpetrators of violence should be a component of the central law and suitable amendments should be brought into the Indian Penal Code and code of criminal procedure.



"Health care violence has its origin in lack of infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Issues of medical profession involving doctor-patient relationship and effective communication also play an important role," said Sen.



Sen said a doctor-patient relationship is based on trust, loyalty and respect.