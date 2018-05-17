Punish perpetrators of the crime: Raina

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
The newly appointed State BJP president RavinderRaina Wednesday said the perpetrators of Kathua rape and murder should be severely punished.
“The case is sub-judice and the investigation is on. I won’t comment more on it. I am myself a student of law. The case is sub-judice. The guilty should be severely punished,” Raina told reporters at the party office, here today.
In January, an eight-year-old nomad girl from Kathua was abducted, gang raped and murdered, triggering widespread outrage.
Some BJP ministers openly rallied with Hindu EktaManch (HEM) and questioned J&K Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, and demanded CBI probe into the incident.
Raina said the BJP leaders should desist from commenting on Kathua rape and murder as the case was sub judice and it only sets a wrong precedence.
He ducked a question whether BJP would take any action against its senior leader and Speaker Legislative Assembly Nirmal Singh over his controversial remarks against Army over construction of house near army ammunition depot.
Raina was accorded a rousing welcome by the party office, here, where Kashmiri Sufiyana music was played on loudspeakers.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Raina said when there was bloodshed across north India during the time of partition, “Mahatma Gandhi said he found the ray of hope in J&K only. I will try to keep that hope of Gandhi alive”.
Raina, a hardliner known for his staunch anti-Hurriyat and anti-Pakistan stance, said BJP is a pro-dialogue party.
“Every time, the BJP-led government initiated dialogue with Pakistan, something untoward happened. We started dialogue and Kargil War occurred. We brought then Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf to Agra for talks, there was an attack on Parliament,” he said.
“Our Prime Minister NarendraModi visited Pakistan. We always tried to initiate dialogue as we are a pro-dialogue party,” Raina said.