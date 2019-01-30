Punish culprits behind Lolab fire incident: Haq

Srinagar, Jan 29:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary and former minister Abdul Haq Khan on Tuesday has demanded high level probe in Lolab Fire incident.
A fire incident in Krusan Shartpora area of Lolab, in north Kashmir was reported in which a mosque suffered partial damage.
The locals have termed it as an incident of arson as similar incidents were witnessed in the area in the past as well.
Demanding time-bound inquiry into the incident, Khan said that such episodes besides hurting the religious sentiments of the people are creating serious predicaments in the area. He said that it is high time for the administration to probe the incident and unmask the culprits and nefarious miscreants involved in such a gruesome crime. (KNS)