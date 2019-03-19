Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that the Pulwama youth's death in Police custody was 'unacceptable' and the incident must be investigated.

Omar, who is National Conference vice president, said he had hoped "custodial deaths were a thing of our dark past."

"This is an unacceptable development & must be investigated in a transparent, time bound manner. Exemplary punishment must be handed out to the killers of this young man," he wrote on Twitter.

A youth identified as Rizwan Asad of Awantipora in Pulwama died in police custody in Srinagar during the intervening night of 18 and 19 March.

The deceased was a private school teacher and was detained by forces in connection with the Lethpora attack case three days ago, reports said.

The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Rizwan's death.