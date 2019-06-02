Pulwama youth to present paper at GGMUN conference

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘My paper will focus on use of shotgun pellets in Kashmir’

A youth from a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district has been selected as a delegate for Global Goals Model United Nations III (GGMUN) conference which is to be held in Thailand in October of this year.

Ishfaq Ahmad Wani Son of Ghulam Nabi Wani, a resident of Rahmoo village in Pulwama has been selected as a delegate for GGMUN III conference.

Ishfaq, a graduate from law department of university of Kashmir, was one among 8820 applicants who had applied for the conference across the world.

He will be also presenting papers for two other international conferences scheduled to be held this year.

"I have been selected as a delegate for Asia World Model United Nations III (AWMUN) international conference which will be held in Indonesia in November of this year ,” he said.

9745 applicants had applied for this conference.

Ishfaq will be attending one more international conference in United Arab Emirates this year.

He has been selected for Arab Youth International Model United Nations Conference which is scheduled to be held at Dubai in UAE from 19 September to 22 September of 2019.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Ishfaq said that he will representing Kashmir at the global level and his paper will based on human rights violations.

"My paper will focus on use of shot gun pellets in Kashmir," he said, adding that his aim is create awareness among international community members about trauma created by use of shot gun pellets in Kashmir.

He said that use of pellets on protesters in Kashmir caused many deaths and thousands were blinded.

The International Community members need to be informed about ground realities prevailing in Kashmir.

He said that world community needs to be reminded that use of shotgun pellets violate international standards on the use of force including UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, UN Basic Principle on the Use of Force and Firearms, and other laws.

