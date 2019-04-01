Pulwama youth injured in ‘army firing’ critical

April 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The condition of Pulwama youth—who was injured allegedly in army firing on Saturday evening near Bandzoo and was admitted at SMHS is critical.

Condition of Shahid Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat who was admitted in SMHS hospital Srinagar with an abdomenal bullet injury is critical.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital Srinagar, Dr Nazeer said that the injured youth was on ventilator and his condition is still critical. The doctor refused to give further details, however, family members of the injured youth said that he has lost one of his kidney.

Muhammed Ismail Bhat, Shahid's uncle said that he was immediately operated at SMHS hospital and doctors removed one of his kidney, after a surgery which lasted for more than five hours.

"Doctors who treated him said that a bullet had damaged his kidney after stuck in it and his bladder too was impacted," Ismail said, adding the kidney was wrapped in a polythene and claimed it was handed over to him for keeping during the night.

"We have to bury the kidney in our village graveyard," he said, adding that they can't through it away because Islam doesn't permit them to do so.

"Shahid has suffered profuse bleeding and was given around 15 pints of blood," he said, adding doctors informed that the injured has not completely recovered from bleeding yet.

"We pray Allah for Shahid's recovery, God forbid if it will be otherwise, the kidney will be burried along the body," he said.

Shahid along with two other boys who were riding on a motorbike were fired up on by forces personnel at Bandzoo when jumped a security check post.

Shahid and his other friend, Aqib Ahad Dar, who were pillion riders were injured while as the rider had suffered minor bruises. Aqib, a resident of Ashmander, has bullet wound on thigh and his condition is said to be stable. Shahid is class 11th student and lonely son of his parents among two elder siblings. His family members said that he was working on construction of their under construction house. He left for playing cricket at cricket stadium Pulwama where from he went to Shopian.

"They were fired up on when they were returning," Ghulam Mohammad Negro, a neighbour quoting eyewitnesses said.