Pulwama youth goes missing

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Family of a Pulwama youth have appealed the general public to help them to trace their kin who has gone missing since July 13.

Local newsgathering agency, GNS said that the 21-year-old youth Aqib Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat a resident of Goosu area of the district has gone missing, sending the family in a tizzy.

One of the family members while talking to GNS said: “We have no information about his whereabouts since July 13. We looked for him at every possible place but have been unable to trace out him.”

While the family has sought help from the general public and authorities concerned to trace the youth, a missing report has also been lodged by them at Police station Pulwama in this regard.