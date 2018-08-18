About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama woman succumbs after an alleged forces raid at her house

Published at August 18, 2018 01:20 PM 0Comment(s)2886views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama
An elderly woman of Arbal Nikas village of Pulwama district has succumbed today in Srinagar hospital after being in coma for past two days following an alleged army raid on her house.
 
The deceased has been identified as Jana Begum, wife of Ali Mohammad Malik.
 
Local residents said that Jana along with her daughter fell unconscious when army raided their house on August 16.
 
The mother-daughter duo was soon shifted to a nearby hospital.
 
Residents added that the daughter recovered but her mother (Jana) slipped into a state of coma following which she was referred to SMHS Srinagar where she breathed her last today.
