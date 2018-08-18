Pulwama woman succumbs after an alleged forces raid at her house

Get - On the Play Store.
Former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 on Saturday (Aug 18). In a statement posted on Twitter, the Kofi Annan Foundation and Mr Annan's family announced that the Nobel Laureate passed away after a short ill...More
Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara district resulting in minor injuries to two civilians, police said on Saturday. The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by targeting Indian positions in Karnah sector on Friday e...More
Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday hoped that his friend Imran Khan's accession to the prime minister's post will be good for Pakistan-India peace process. Wearing a blue suit and a pink turban, Sidhu was among the special guests present at Kha...More
The death toll due to the floods across Kerala increased to 180 on Saturday with rescue operations continuing at several locations in the rain-ravaged state, authorities said. The toll rose with 10 deaths reported on Saturday from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Chengannur districts...More
An elderly woman of Arbal Nikas village of Pulwama district has succumbed today in Srinagar hospital after being in comafor past two days following an alleged army raid on her house. The deceased has been identified as Jana Begum, wife of Ali Mohammad Malik. Local resident...More
Militants attacked the residence of a National Conference (NC) leader in Jammu Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said. The militants fired at the guard post outside NC leader and sitting legislator, Showkat Hussain Ganai's house in Chitragam village at around 4....More
Scores of workers of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)Saturdaymorning staged a protest here in Mantrigam area of Bandipora, demanding the pending salary. Protesting workers lay blame on the HCC of denying their eight months salary without any reason. "We have been asked t...More
A policeman was injured in Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday after being hit by a stone on the head. A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that a police vehicle was passing through the village when some 'miscreants' attacked it, in which a...More
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Saturday took oath as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister, three weeks after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the highest number of seats in the general election. Khan, who outvoted opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ...More
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be sworn-in as the 22nd Prime Minister of the country at the President House here on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am (local time) and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain would adm...More
The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a day's suspension with 306 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley. "The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here today in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles for the Valley. This includes Yatris going...More
