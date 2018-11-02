Pulwama woman dies of heart attack

Family says troops didn’t allow them to ferry her to hospital
She died of natural death, no vehicle was stopped by forces: SSP Pulwama
Javid SofiPulwama, Nov 01:
The family members of a 55-year-old woman, who died due to possible cardiac arrest in Tenghar village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday night, accused forces of stopping them from ferrying her to hospital after she suffered the heart attack.
Fazi Begum wife of Ghulam Hassan Wagay of Tenghar village of Pulwama died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.
Giving details, one of her relatives told Rising that forces personnel, who were conducting searches, asked them to put off the lights of the house.
“Few street lights too were smashed. At around 12 pm, we heard bang on our window. It terrified us,” he said.
The house owner Ghulam Hassan said his wife (Fazi) started complaining of pain in the heart and then felt unconscious.
“We put her in a vehicle and tried to rush to the hospital. As we had moved few yards, forces stopped us and barred us from ferrying her to hospital," Hassan said.
He said they pleaded with the force personnel that the condition of the patient is very critical and she needs immediate medical attention .
"We begged them to let us go but they refused saying that they couldn't do so without getting orders from their officer. After our pleas and requests for about half an hour, they allowed us to ferry her to hospital," he said.
Hassan said her wife died before reaching District Hospital Pulwama.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama Chandan Kohli said the house of the person was not under any cordon.
"The lady died a natural death," he claimed adding there was no truth in the allegation that their vehicle was stopped by forces.
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia did not respond to phone calls.