Pulwama villages face water crisis

Javid SofiPulwama, November 12:
Residents of many hilly villages in South Kashmir's Pulwama district have accused PHE department of denying them portable water.
Residents of Anderwali, Kandi-Pathri, and Sangerwani hilly habitations around 30 kilometers from district headquarters in Pulwama, informed Rising Kashmir that the villages have been ignored by PHE department due to which the villages face crisis of drinking water.
Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Anderwali Sangerwani, said that their village is without drinking water facility since 1947.
"Main supply lines of PHE run through our village but they supply to low lying villages," he said, adding that they were using turbid water of a stream for drinking and washing purposes.
The recent snowfall-in Anderwali has blocked the path to the stream as a result of which villagers were cut off from accessing the water stream.
"The water crisis has compelled villagers to collect snow and melt it to get water for drinking and washing," Ashiq said.
"It is an irony that PHE department has set up many schemes (reservoirs) in our area but the water is supplied to other low lying villages keeping the source dry," said Liyaqat Qari, another resident of Anderwali. He said that PHE department sanctioned a water scheme for their village years ago but was under construction due to lack of official apathy.
"The scheme is under construction for last five years. The contractors works on the scheme for few days and then suspends it and the process is going on," he said.
"The completion of this water scheme will mitigate our drinking water crisis.
We demand up on concerned authorities for speedy construction of this scheme so that we will not suffer any more," the residents said.
In Kand-Pathri, a single connection in a government school is used by half of the village in upper belt for getting drinking water but in lower belt there is no facility of drinking water, the residents said.
They said they mostly use turbid water of a stream running through the village and these days they melt snow for getting water.
Though, Sangerwani has supply lines as well as tap connections but taps mostly remain dry, as per locals. They blame employees of the PHE for the water shortage. "They don't attend their duties regularly due to which the village suffers," the residents said.
Executive Engineer PHE for Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat feigned ignorance.
"I will check the facts and see what the matter is," he said.