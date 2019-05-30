Pulwama village farmers find vegetable cultivation lucrative than paddy

May 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Farmers in a small village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district turned a crisis into an opportunity. Farmers, in Banagund village of Pulwama, faced severe water crisis in 2000, and drought like situation compelled them to switch over from paddy to maize cultivation.

The new crop was less lucrative and many farmers incurred losses. The losses resulted in many farmers to explore other avenues but Javid Ahmad Bhat, a youth, didn't lose heart.

Bhat, then a class 10th dropout, started cultivating belly pepper in 2005. The new activity generated decent profit which encouraged him to cover more land into vegetable cultivation.

"I cultivated vegetables on 15 Kannals of land in 2010," Bhat said, adding he used to get decent income from vegetable cultivation.

With gaining expertise, Bhat brought around 56 Kannals of land under cultivation of different vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, collards, capsicum, coriander, turnip and tomato.

Javid owns around 70 kanlas of land out of which 50 kanals are cultivated with vegetable. He has taken other 6 Kanals of land on lease from a neighbor.

Vegetable cultivation has become a boon for his family. It provided labour for four of his family members and four other people from his neighborhood.

"Vegetable cultivation on a single Kanal gives a profit of around rupees 1.5 lakh for a complete year," he said, adding cultivation of vegetables has brought a significant change in their life styles.

"Each year I purchase around up to two Kannals of land," he said.

He added that they also constructed a two storey house, a tractor, a van and motorcycle. Mushtaq Ahmad, another farmer in Banagund has a similar story to tell. He cultivates different vegetable on 20 Kannal of land and earns a sufficient amount to live his life decently.

Vegetable cultivation has not only changed lives of these farmers but has brought their village on agricultural map of Kashmir as the first organic village of the valley.

The village was adopted as organic model village by the Department of Agriculture in 2018 after which they recorded a significant decrease in cost and at the same time producing high-quality organic vegetable.

The PGS (Participatory Guarantee System for) India, decentralized Organic farming Certification System, Department of Agriculture & Cooperation Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Government of India has registered the village and a facilitating agency, Biocert International pvt. Ltd has issued PGS green logo to 69 Cluster farmers.



"Excessive use of pesticides has rendered collards and other vegetable less beneficial for human consumption.

The vegetable from our village are grown organically and have more health benefits, Mushtaq said.

The farmers demanded access to green market so that they can get best prices for their organic produce. "People in Kashmir lack awareness about organic vegetable," the farmers said.

They said people resist to pay extra prices for organic vegetable and they have to sell their vegetable at the same on rate as that of vegetables grown using chemical fertilizers.

The farmers demanded access to organic market. Chief Agriculture officer, Pulwama, Mohamad Yusuf Shah said that they provided many incentives to the farmers in Banagund including organic manure, poly green houses and registered them in clusters.

"We are looking on possibility of helping them to reach markets in other states and we will be providing them refrigerated vans for exporting vegetable to other states," he said.

He said that green logo and stickers and labelling material under brand name, Pulwama organic has been issued for better marketing for the farmers.





