Pulwama to get first Milk ATM soon

Javid SofiPulwama:
Department of Animal Husbandry has worked out a proposal for setting up a milk ATM in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials informed Rising Kashmir.
The office of chief animal husbandry officer Pulwama has mulled a proposal for setting an automatic milk vending machine at the district headquarters for marketing of lose milk to residents round the clock.
Though, Pulwama produces around six lakh litres of milk per day but bulk of the produce is getting consumed during morning hours due to which residents were facing shortage of lose milk during afternoon and evening hours.
It was in this context that the department has proposed to set up an automatic milk vending machine for supplying the lose milk to town dwellers which will function like automatic teller machines for dispensing cash.
“The rate per kilogram of milk will be fixed below availing market rate,” said Dr. Nazir Ahmad, Chief animal husbandry officer Pulwama, adding that It is an innovative initiative which the department will be demonstrating at district headquarters on pilot basis and next step will be to expand it to block levels.
He further said that the proposal has been approved by the deputy commissioner Pulwama and soon they will start constructing a compartment for housing the machine in premises of animal husbandry office.
The department is also in contact with private dairy equipment firms for purchase of the machine.
The machine has a tank of capacity for 300 litres of milk and is fitted with electronic bush buttons for dispensing 250, 500 and 1000 mili litres of milk.
Optional buttons for sale of 2000 ml and 4000ml are also available on request. The vending machine is also provided with rechargeable battery for uninterrupted power supply up to three hours.
“The project also includes a separate machine for dispensing dressed poultry meat to people and cost will around 19 lakh rupees,” the CAHO Pulwama said.