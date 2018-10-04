Pulwama teenager killed near encounter site: Admin informs SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Police and Civil Administration have told State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the teenager student, Faizan Ahmad Poswaal, of Khrew Ladhoo area of Pulwama was killed near an encounter that erupted in Thamna area of the district.
However, both respondents also informed the Commission that the deceased had received bullet injuries at encounter site and his presence at the place of occurrence is being ascertained and the investigation was going on.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama told SHRC “On 29-06/2018 Police Station (P/S) Pulwama received reliable information to the effect that Pulwama Police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned the village Thamna and the hiding militant’s fire upon the forces with the intention to kill them, forces retaliated the fire in self-defence thus raging an encounter.”
During course of investigation, it surfaced that the militants forcibly entered into the residential house of Bashir Ahmad Wani S/o Abdul Rehman R/O Thamna (Double Story concrete) which got damaged during the encounter along with some other houses and the militant namely Sajad Ahmad Shah S/o Ali Mohammad Shah R/O Chogal Handwara of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba was eliminated by the forces,” DC Pulwama informed the Commission.
In a reply to SHRC, it was also mentioned that some civilians suffered injuries who were taken to hospital for treatment by the locals among whom one injured person, Faizan Ahmad Poswaal S/o Dr Abdul Gani R/o Khrew Ladhoo Pampore A/P Pulwama succumbed to his injuries.
Pertinently, Faizan, a 16-year-old 10th class student was killed near the encounter site in Thamna village of Pulwama on June 29, 2018.
The petition of this case was filed by the chairman of the International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
Similarly, the SSP Pulwama also informed the Commission that during the course of the investigation, Incharge Officer (I/O) visited the place of occurrence, prepared a site plan and recorded the statements of the witnesses.
During course of investigation, it surfaced that the militant forcibly entered in the residential house of Bashir Ahmad Wani S/o Abdul Rehman R/o Thamna (double story concrete) which was razed to the ground and the militant namely Sajad Ahmad Shah S/o Ali Mohammad Shah R/o Chogal Handwara of LeT outfit was eliminated by the forces and other two managed to escape.”
Police also informed SHRC that during the cross firing 09 adjacent residential houses also got partially damaged while as some civilians suffered injuries who were taken to hospital for the treatment.
“The locals among whom one injured person Faizan Ahmad Poswaal S/o Ab Gani R/o Khrew Ladhoo Pampore A/ P Pulwama succumbed to his injuries,” reads a police reply.
It was also stated that the subject (deceased) had received bullet injuries at encounter site and his presence at the place of occurrence is being ascertained and the investigation is going on. Police also told SHRC that after completion of all legal formalities, the dead body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com