Pulwama students overcome dire financial conditions to score big in NEET

June 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Overcoming the dire financial conditions of their families, a number of students from South Kashmir's Pulwama district managed to clear the recent National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams with top grades.

Majid Nazir, a young student from Grawgund Kulpora village of Pulwama, is one among the 30 students from this Southern district who cracked the NEET.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Majid said that he was inspired by his mother, a cancer patient, to become a doctor.

In 2014 when Majid was studying in class 9-th his mother complained of chest pain after she was diagnosed with cancer. Seeing his mother writhing would make him restless.

"I could feel the pain too," he said, adding that after his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer she was later operated at Valley's premier tertiary care hospital, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMs) Soura. She is still under treatment.

Seeing his mother struggling with cancer had a deep impact upon him as he resolved to become an oncologist. But the road was not easy to tread. Majid was unable to make it in his first attempt last year when he scored only 422 points.

He didn't lose his heart and instead put extra efforts to realize his dream of becoming a doctor which bore fruit after he scored 534 points out of 720 this year. "I want to become a best oncologist so that I can defeat cancer," he said.

Momin Nazir is another youth from Nehama village of Pulwama district who qualified NEET. Son of a poor tailor, he is second child of his parents and has three siblings.

"My father struggles to make both ends meet," Momin said, adding that because of poverty two of his siblings had to drop out of school at the primary level.

“I was fortunate that my maternal grandparents supported me and admitted me in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya,” he said.

Momin scored 586 points in NEET and is expected to realize his dream of becoming a doctor.

"I want to become a doctor for my father and two brothers who sacrificed for me," he said, adding whenever his brothers would get pocket money from their parents or grandparents they would spent it on his education. Momin hopes to alleviate the economical condition of his family.

Kamran Imtiyaz, 18, from Charsoo village of Pulwama scored 623 points, out of 720. An orphan ,Kamran, lost his father at the age of 4 and was raised by his mother.

Kamran said that he was supported by his maternal grandparents to realize his dream.

Student of a government school ,Kamran was selected for bachelor's in veterinary science after scoring 452 in NEET last year and was enrolled at SKUAST Srinagar. It was his second attempt, in which he scored better.

"In April I took a leave from the University and started preparing for NEET at the hostel," he said.

