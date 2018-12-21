Pulwama shuts for 6th day

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Dec 20:
The Pulwama district in south Kashmir observed complete shutdown for sixth consecutive day on Thursday to protest the killing of seven civilians by forces on Saturday last.
All shops and business establishments in Pulwama remained closed for 6th day today. The public transport was off the roads. The working in all government offices remained affected by the strike.
A large posse of police, paramilitary and army men were deployed in sensitive areas of the Pulwama district to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The coordination committee of Pulwama has extended shutdown call in the district till December 21 to protest the civilian killings.
The authorities have suspended internet services in the entire district since Saturday.
On Saturday, forces shot dead seven civilians and injured 40 others during clashes near encounter site in Sirnoo village of Pulwama.
Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen including an army deserter and army man were killed in the gunfight.