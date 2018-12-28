About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama shuts against militant's killing in Rinzipora gunfight

Published at December 28, 2018 11:45 AM 0Comment(s)702views


Pulwama shuts against militant

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Pulwama town against the killing of a local militant in a gunfight Friday.

Witnesses said all shops and business establishments are closed, while traffic was also affected in the town.

They said youth hit streets and threw stones of forces personnel following the killing of a militant Ishfaq Yousf Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Qoil village of Pulwama.

Witnesses said the forces fired few tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters.

Wani was killed in a brief gunfight which triggered after a party of Army's 55 RR was fired upon by militants at Rinzipora area today morning.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top