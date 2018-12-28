Pulwama shuts against militant's killing in Rinzipora gunfight

Javid SofiPulwama
A complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Pulwama town against the killing of a local militant in a gunfight Friday.
Witnesses said all shops and business establishments are closed, while traffic was also affected in the town.
They said youth hit streets and threw stones of forces personnel following the killing of a militant Ishfaq Yousf Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Qoil village of Pulwama.
Witnesses said the forces fired few tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters.
Wani was killed in a brief gunfight which triggered after a party of Army's 55 RR was fired upon by militants at Rinzipora area today morning.