About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju / Javed Sofi

Pulwama, Shopian boycott polls

2 grenade, 2 petrol bomb attacks on polling stations


 The restive Pulwama and Shopian district in south Kashmir witnessed boycott of the fifth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls for Anantnag constituency.
Almost all polling booths in two districts wore deserted look with minimal participation of voters.
At 11 polling booths setup at Government Degree College Pulwama, out of 8712 voters only 29 voters came out to exercise their franchise.
The scene was similar at Government Boys’ Secondary Pulwama where two polling booths were set up and out of 2135 voters only 23 votes were casted till afternoon.
At two polling booths established at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary Institute Pulwama, out of 1959 voters only nine voters exercised their franchise.
Out of 1364 votes, only five votes were cast at two polling booths set up at Government Central High School Pulwama, while out of 1588 votes, only four votes were casted at two polling booths at Government Girls’ Middle School Dangerpora, Pulwama.
A group of elderly men sitting infront of the closed shops in Pulwama main square said there was no reason for them to vote.
“Why should we vote? Every day we are carrying coffins of youth on our aging shoulders. This is no democracy,” they said.
In four assembly segments in Pulwama constituency 654 votes were polled in Pulwama constituency out of 84775, 1572 votes out of 95546 in Rajpora constituency, 4323 votes out of 82164 in Pampore and 963 votes were polled in Tral constituency out of total 88298 votes.
A police official said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral which exploded without causing any damage.
A petrol bomb was also hurled towards a polling station in Chatapora area of Pulwama town .
Amid poll boycott, clashes also erupted between youth and forces at Shopian main town.
Youth pelted stones at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Shopian where polling stations were set up.
However, forces deployed in the area retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.
People said they are against the polls held under the “ambit of Indian constitution”.
“We want Kashmir’s resolution not elections. We can’t betray the blood of our people which they have spilled for our genuine rights,” an agitated group of youth in Shopian said.
In eight polling stations at Government Boys Higher Secondary School of 4989 electorates only 20 people had casted their voted till cut of time.
In Wachi constituency of Shopian, 74 polling station registered zero polling.
In Moolu village, which is around five kilometers from district headquarters, people were seen engaged with their daily chores not bothering about the polling.
"A polling station was set up here at the village inside a private school building at around 6:00 am but was shifted to another village one kilometer away, a resident," Abdul Majeed said.
People said no vote was polled as the village has a tradition of boycotting the elections.
"Boycott of elections is our tradition because mainstream politicians exploited us," they said.
A similar situation was seen in Moolu-Chitragam village where a polling station was set only to be shifted after one and half hour.
In Turkwangan village, no polling station was set up.
"This is the first time that no polling station has been established in our village. In 2014 elections only two votes were polled here," Manzoor Ahmad, a youth from the village said.
He said that people here were busy in their routine chores.
"Most of the villagers reserved this day for spraying pesticides in their apple orchards.
In all 57 polling stations registered zero polling in Shopian constituency.
However, moderate polling was recorded from peripheral areas of Shopian including Karewa and Manlu villages.
In Tral Assembly segment, out of total 111 polling stations, zero polling was reported in 56 booths while in Pampore, zero polling was recorded in 28 polling booths.
The Anantnag parliamentary polls were held in three phases.
The Anantnag district went to polls in first phase on April 23 and Kulgam district in second phase on April 29.
18 candidates are in fray for Anantnag LS seat but the main contest is between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

Latest News

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

May 06 | Rising Kashmir News
Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

May 06 | Umar Raina
GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

May 06 | PTI/AFP
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

May 06 | Press Trust of India
Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chata ...

May 06 | Javid Sofi
LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

May 06 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

May 06 | RK Online Desk
NC

NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

May 06 | Agencies
Most polling booths don

Most polling booths don't see voters in Pulwama, Shopian in first hour ...

May 06 | Agencies
Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

May 06 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju / Javed Sofi

Pulwama, Shopian boycott polls

2 grenade, 2 petrol bomb attacks on polling stations

              


 The restive Pulwama and Shopian district in south Kashmir witnessed boycott of the fifth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls for Anantnag constituency.
Almost all polling booths in two districts wore deserted look with minimal participation of voters.
At 11 polling booths setup at Government Degree College Pulwama, out of 8712 voters only 29 voters came out to exercise their franchise.
The scene was similar at Government Boys’ Secondary Pulwama where two polling booths were set up and out of 2135 voters only 23 votes were casted till afternoon.
At two polling booths established at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary Institute Pulwama, out of 1959 voters only nine voters exercised their franchise.
Out of 1364 votes, only five votes were cast at two polling booths set up at Government Central High School Pulwama, while out of 1588 votes, only four votes were casted at two polling booths at Government Girls’ Middle School Dangerpora, Pulwama.
A group of elderly men sitting infront of the closed shops in Pulwama main square said there was no reason for them to vote.
“Why should we vote? Every day we are carrying coffins of youth on our aging shoulders. This is no democracy,” they said.
In four assembly segments in Pulwama constituency 654 votes were polled in Pulwama constituency out of 84775, 1572 votes out of 95546 in Rajpora constituency, 4323 votes out of 82164 in Pampore and 963 votes were polled in Tral constituency out of total 88298 votes.
A police official said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral which exploded without causing any damage.
A petrol bomb was also hurled towards a polling station in Chatapora area of Pulwama town .
Amid poll boycott, clashes also erupted between youth and forces at Shopian main town.
Youth pelted stones at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Shopian where polling stations were set up.
However, forces deployed in the area retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.
People said they are against the polls held under the “ambit of Indian constitution”.
“We want Kashmir’s resolution not elections. We can’t betray the blood of our people which they have spilled for our genuine rights,” an agitated group of youth in Shopian said.
In eight polling stations at Government Boys Higher Secondary School of 4989 electorates only 20 people had casted their voted till cut of time.
In Wachi constituency of Shopian, 74 polling station registered zero polling.
In Moolu village, which is around five kilometers from district headquarters, people were seen engaged with their daily chores not bothering about the polling.
"A polling station was set up here at the village inside a private school building at around 6:00 am but was shifted to another village one kilometer away, a resident," Abdul Majeed said.
People said no vote was polled as the village has a tradition of boycotting the elections.
"Boycott of elections is our tradition because mainstream politicians exploited us," they said.
A similar situation was seen in Moolu-Chitragam village where a polling station was set only to be shifted after one and half hour.
In Turkwangan village, no polling station was set up.
"This is the first time that no polling station has been established in our village. In 2014 elections only two votes were polled here," Manzoor Ahmad, a youth from the village said.
He said that people here were busy in their routine chores.
"Most of the villagers reserved this day for spraying pesticides in their apple orchards.
In all 57 polling stations registered zero polling in Shopian constituency.
However, moderate polling was recorded from peripheral areas of Shopian including Karewa and Manlu villages.
In Tral Assembly segment, out of total 111 polling stations, zero polling was reported in 56 booths while in Pampore, zero polling was recorded in 28 polling booths.
The Anantnag parliamentary polls were held in three phases.
The Anantnag district went to polls in first phase on April 23 and Kulgam district in second phase on April 29.
18 candidates are in fray for Anantnag LS seat but the main contest is between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

News From Rising Kashmir

;