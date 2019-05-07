Pulwama, Shopian boycott polls

May 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju / Javed Sofi

2 grenade, 2 petrol bomb attacks on polling stations



The restive Pulwama and Shopian district in south Kashmir witnessed boycott of the fifth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls for Anantnag constituency.

Almost all polling booths in two districts wore deserted look with minimal participation of voters.

At 11 polling booths setup at Government Degree College Pulwama, out of 8712 voters only 29 voters came out to exercise their franchise.

The scene was similar at Government Boys’ Secondary Pulwama where two polling booths were set up and out of 2135 voters only 23 votes were casted till afternoon.

At two polling booths established at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary Institute Pulwama, out of 1959 voters only nine voters exercised their franchise.

Out of 1364 votes, only five votes were cast at two polling booths set up at Government Central High School Pulwama, while out of 1588 votes, only four votes were casted at two polling booths at Government Girls’ Middle School Dangerpora, Pulwama.

A group of elderly men sitting infront of the closed shops in Pulwama main square said there was no reason for them to vote.

“Why should we vote? Every day we are carrying coffins of youth on our aging shoulders. This is no democracy,” they said.

In four assembly segments in Pulwama constituency 654 votes were polled in Pulwama constituency out of 84775, 1572 votes out of 95546 in Rajpora constituency, 4323 votes out of 82164 in Pampore and 963 votes were polled in Tral constituency out of total 88298 votes.

A police official said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral which exploded without causing any damage.

A petrol bomb was also hurled towards a polling station in Chatapora area of Pulwama town .

Amid poll boycott, clashes also erupted between youth and forces at Shopian main town.

Youth pelted stones at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Shopian where polling stations were set up.

However, forces deployed in the area retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.

People said they are against the polls held under the “ambit of Indian constitution”.

“We want Kashmir’s resolution not elections. We can’t betray the blood of our people which they have spilled for our genuine rights,” an agitated group of youth in Shopian said.

In eight polling stations at Government Boys Higher Secondary School of 4989 electorates only 20 people had casted their voted till cut of time.

In Wachi constituency of Shopian, 74 polling station registered zero polling.

In Moolu village, which is around five kilometers from district headquarters, people were seen engaged with their daily chores not bothering about the polling.

"A polling station was set up here at the village inside a private school building at around 6:00 am but was shifted to another village one kilometer away, a resident," Abdul Majeed said.

People said no vote was polled as the village has a tradition of boycotting the elections.

"Boycott of elections is our tradition because mainstream politicians exploited us," they said.

A similar situation was seen in Moolu-Chitragam village where a polling station was set only to be shifted after one and half hour.

In Turkwangan village, no polling station was set up.

"This is the first time that no polling station has been established in our village. In 2014 elections only two votes were polled here," Manzoor Ahmad, a youth from the village said.

He said that people here were busy in their routine chores.

"Most of the villagers reserved this day for spraying pesticides in their apple orchards.

In all 57 polling stations registered zero polling in Shopian constituency.

However, moderate polling was recorded from peripheral areas of Shopian including Karewa and Manlu villages.

In Tral Assembly segment, out of total 111 polling stations, zero polling was reported in 56 booths while in Pampore, zero polling was recorded in 28 polling booths.

The Anantnag parliamentary polls were held in three phases.

The Anantnag district went to polls in first phase on April 23 and Kulgam district in second phase on April 29.

18 candidates are in fray for Anantnag LS seat but the main contest is between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.