Pulwama schools’ apathy: Scant students, surplus teachers

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 01:
The Education department in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has failed to rationalize the pupil-teacher ratio as majority of the government schools in the district have surplus teachers.
In Government Primary School Udhipora of Pampore zone in Pulwama, two teachers are teaching just five students and in PS Naristan, two teachers are allotted to teach 10 students.
Similarly, two teachers are for five students in Government Primary School, Sheikh Mohalla Khrew of Pampore zone of the district and four teachers for six students in Government Primary School, Naim Sahab.
Likewise, the Government Upper Primary School Herbagh Patal of Pampore zone has nine teachers for 35 students.
In Awantipora zone of the district, Government Girls Middle School (GMS) Kaigam has eight teachers posted for the 51 students and in Government Middle School Midoora, nine teachers are working in the school for 74 students.
The Government Middle School Poshwan in Awantipora zone has five teachers for 44 students and in the Government Upper Primary School Kanjinag, nine teachers are teaching against an enrolment of just 79 students.
In the Upper Primary School Satoora of Lurgam zone, eight teachers are posted for 106 students while as the Government Girls High School, Noorpora has eight teachers for 32 students.
The Upper Primary School, Satoora of Lurgam zone of Pulwama district has 106 students who are being taught by eight teachers and in the Government Upper Primary School Aripal, nine teachers are posted for 58 students.
Government Girls Primary School Gadpora of Lurgam zone has one teacher for nine students while the Government Middle School Khangund of the same zone has six teachers for 34 students.
Directorate of School Education Kashmir said they would soon streamline the pupil-teacher ratio.
“We are working on rationalizing our teaching staff and by January end 2019, we will streamline the pupil-teacher ratio,” Director DSEK, Ghulam Nabi Itoo told Rising Kashmir.