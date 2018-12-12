Pulwama pregnant woman’s killing: Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia released, DC informs SHRC

Compensation too less to compensate loss of two lives, time to book culprits: Petitioner
Srinagar:
Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama has said that Rs 1 lakh was paid to family of a pregnant woman, killed in “cross firing” outside an army camp in the district.
In a reply submitted in compliance to the State Human Rights Commission directions, the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama stated that Rs one lakh was sanctioned as ex-gratia and released in favour of the family of the pregnant woman Firdousa of Pulwama who was killed in cross fire outside 44 RR camp on October 10.
The reply was submitted in response to the petition filed by chairman international forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.
The Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama in its report said that an FIR number 92/2018 under RPC section of 307 (attempt to murder) stands registered in police station Rajpora and investigation taken up. "The woman suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to district hospital Pulwma where she succumbed to her injuries," the reply stated, adding that the investigations into the case was going on.
Meanwhile, petitioner said exgratia relief is not justice with the killing. "It is the question of two lives as the lady was pregnant. Rs one-lakh compensation is just like adding salt to injuries," he said and demanded that the guilty forces personnel of 44 RR should be booked as per the law.