Pulwama, Pampore, Tral, Awantipora, Kugam MC members take oath

Srinagar October 30:
Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Pulwama Qazi Masood today administered oath to the 11 newly -elected members of Municipal Committees of Pulwama, Pampore, Tral and Awantipora here.
On the occasion, ACR congratulated the elected councillors and urged them to work towards strengthening democratic institutions. He reiterated that the newly elected members should prioritize the developmental initiatives as per local wards.
Executive officers of Municipal committees, other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
Similarly, the newly elected Municipal Committee members of Kulgam, Devsar, Yaripora Municipal Committees of Kulgam took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony today at Rest house Kulgam.
The oath was administered by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Kulgam Khawaja Nazir Ahmad to all the elected members.
While congratulating to the elected members, the ADDC urged upon them to meet the expectations of people and take development scenario to new heights in all towns of Kulgam District and work in tandem for betterment of people.
Executive Officers of all Municipal Committees of Kulgam and district and sectoral officers were present on the occasion.