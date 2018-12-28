About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama militant's killing: Train service suspended on Srinagar-Banihal route

Published at December 28, 2018 12:55 PM 0Comment(s)339views


Local Train service was suspended on Friday due to security reasons following the killing of a militant in south Kashmir.

An official said that train service between Banihal and Srinagar was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

However the train service on Srinagar-Baramulla route will run as per schedule, the official said.

Earlier, a militant Ishfaq Yousuf Wani of Qoil village of Pulwama was killed in a brief gunfight at Rinzipora area of Pulwama.

 

