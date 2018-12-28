Pulwama militant's killing: Train service suspended on Srinagar-Banihal route

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar AQ
Local Train service was suspended on Friday due to security reasons following the killing of a militant in south Kashmir.
An official said that train service between Banihal and Srinagar was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.
However the train service on Srinagar-Baramulla route will run as per schedule, the official said.
Earlier, a militant Ishfaq Yousuf Wani of Qoil village of Pulwama was killed in a brief gunfight at Rinzipora area of Pulwama.
(Representional picture)