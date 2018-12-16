Pulwama killings widely condemned

Hurriyat (G), Hurriyat (M), Aga Hassan, LeT, Mir, Rasheed, Tarigami, Hakeem, Bhat, Monga, Rana, CCIK, KEA, KCCI, KVFGDU, SECC, UPM express anger, sorrow
Hurriyat (G), Hurriyat (M), Aga Hassan, LeT, Mir, Rasheed, Tarigami, Hakeem, Bhat, Monga, Rana, CCIK, KEA, KCCI, KVFGDU, SECC, UPM express anger, sorrow
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
Leaders, politicians across the political spectrum of Jammu and Kashmir, civil society groups and militant organisations have expressed pain and sorrow over civilian killings in Kharpora Sirnoo village of Pulwama district on Saturday.
Calling the incident result of the "arrogance of power" and "highhandedness with regard to Kashmir" Hurriyat (G) and Hurriyat (M), in their statements said that Kashmir is treated as "a colony under occupation."
In a statement, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said to protest the Pulwama massacre a protest rally was carried out by APHC & AAC leaders and activists from Jamia Masjid, Srinagar which ended at Nowhatta Chowk, Srinagar.
The protestors also held a sit-in at Nowhatta Chowk and condemned the gruesome Pulwama killings demanding an end to CASO and Human rights violations in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, authorities once again put APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under confinement and senior leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was arrested while he was on way to Pulwama.
President J&K Anjuman-e- Sharie Shian and senior Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavai said, “It reminds us of the battle of Karbala, and the lesson that is for all tyrants and oppressors of the world, that culminated only with the glorious victory of the oppressed and rightful, to be cherished till the day of judgment and hereafter.”
Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba spokesperson said the killings are a wake-up call for the international human rights organizations and so-called torchbearers of human rights. "Such organizations do protest against the brutality on animals but the same are dumbfounded on the unjust killings of Kashmiris," the spokesperson added.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir while condemning the killings said that it is a veiled operation to wipe out an entire generation of civilian youth in Kashmir and to end the hope for peace. He said that New Delhi discredited the mainstream regional parties who talked about reconciliation and peace and when they have taken over the state affairs, the forces let loose on innocent civilians.
AIP President Er. Rasheed said that the Pulwama massacre has exposed the tall but false claims of governor Satpal Malik that everything is normal in Kashmir. He said men in uniform have lost the moral right to be called security forces.
Rasheed appealed the world community to take notice of Indian atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris and appealed human rights organizations to use their influence in stopping the bloodshed of Kashmiris.
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, said this horrible incident is a big shock and setback to any effort to restore peace in the Valley. The civilian killings have become an everyday norm in Kashmir now and it seems New Delhi is least bothered about this. Condemnation and ordering a probe after every killing is not enough. What is required is making security forces accountable and punishing those responsible for such unfortunate killings.
In his statement, Tarigami said the youngsters have been pushed to the wall due to the mistakes and mishandling of Kashmir by the BJP Government.
Former Minister and Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen, while expressing shock and grief over the loss of precious human lives during the Sirno encounter, said ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir is terribly painful and most worrisome.
In his statement, Hakeem said the security forces should be made accountable to follow SOPs strictly. He said the government has terribly failed to rein in "the black sheep" in security forces who do not want peace in the restive state.
Senior PDP leader and former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the incident horrendous and heart wrenching. Bukhari demanded immediate fact-finding and a follow-up action as warranted under law.
PDP state secretary and former MLA Shopian Adv. Mohd Yousuf Bhat exhorted the government to ensure that forces carrying out operations against the militants, exercise restraint in dealing with the civilians, to avoid collateral damage.
Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC G N Monga said such killings alienate people of Kashmir and can worsen the situation further.
Ex-MLA Mendhar and senior National Conference leader Javed Rana appealed Governor Satya Paul Malik to fix responsibility of the killing of innocent people in Pulwama where security forces opened fire, not for a warning, but to kill.
Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir condemned the civilian killings. In a statement, CCIK said government forces should cease all operations to bring peace to the Valley. It said civilians have been killed day in day out by the security forces to terrify people and to contain any form of protest.
The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Haji Mohammed Yasin Khan has condemned the continued bloodbath terming it “genocide” of Kashmiri's Muslims by the government.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) said the "policy of killing innocents with impunity needs to stop." The spokesperson of KCC&I said, "We urge for accountability and demand exemplary punishment of those involved in the killings."
Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union has also condemned the killings of civilians at Pulwama calling it worst crimes against humanity.
In a statement, KVFGDU President Bashir A Basheer said killings of the civilians have become a norm in the Valley and no step is being taken by the government of India to stop innocent killings.
J&K Socio-Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has condemned the killing of civilians at Pulwama terming it “genocide” of Kashmiris.
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement (JKUPM) Saturday protested in Srinagar against the killings in the valley and advocated dialogue to resolve the Kashmir problem.
"We have assembled here to seek an end to the killings, spread the message of peace and highlight the need to maintain communal harmony," chairman JKUPM Himmat Singh said.