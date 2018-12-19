Pulwama killings: PDP MP protests inside parliament

Srinagar, Dec 18 :
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Member of Parliament, Fayaz Mir on Tuesday staged a protest inside the premises of Parliament against the civilian killings in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on last Saturday.
Mir staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises in New Delhi.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) over phone from New Delhi, Mir said that the protest was aimed to highlight the civilian killings in Kashmir. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has expressed his concern over the civilian killings in Kashmir but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far maintained silence in this regard. We want to ask how long PM Modi will maintain this silence,” he said.
He said that he tried to raise this issue of civilian killings in Kashmir on the floor of the house twice but the house was adjourned in a short span of time on two consecutive days, therefore, “I staged a protest highlight the civilian killings and to demand an immediate end to such killings.”
“Dialogue is the only option to resolve the issue. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has taken steps forward but there should be reciprocation from New Delhi as well,” he added.
He further said that he will also meet PM Modi and Union home minister to demand an end to the civilian killings. (KNS)