Pulwama killings: Mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir, Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The internet service on mobile phones was suspended by authorities in south Kashmir and Srinagar following the killing of seven civilians during clashes at Sirnoo area of Pulwama district on Saturday
Reports said mobile internet service was also suspended in north Kashmir Sopore town where clashes had erupted against killings, while the internet speed was reduced to 2G in Budgam district.
The service was stopped in view of protests and strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership the killings.
Seven civilians were killed and several others injured in forces action on protestors near gunfight the site at Kharpora Sirnoo village today morning. Three militants and an Army man were killed in the gunfight.