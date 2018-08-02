About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama Journalists frame body, PWJA

Published at August 02, 2018 12:31 AM 0Comment(s)306views

Shah Irshad Ul Qadri elected President


Pulwama:

 The working journalists of South Kashmir’s Pulwama framed a body, Pulwama Working Journalist Association, PWJA, on Wednesday.
PWJA, which has 28 working journalist as members, held maiden elections to choose various office bearers.
Shah Irshad Ul Qadri was elected as president, Nisal Ul Haq secretary, Javid Sofi spokesperson and Mir Altaf Hussain Treasurer cum office secretary.
The elected body nominated Shabnam Fayaz, Younis Khaliq, Bilal Khan and Mudasir Maqbool as executive members while as Romi Nazir will function as a coordinator.
Senior Journalist and patron of PWJA, Mir Yasir Haneef hailed the members for holding successful elections. “Journalists in Kashmir, particularly journalists from South Kashmir work in a very challenging environment and these challenges can be faced by supporting and coordinating with each other,” he said, adding that PWJA is bound to highlight issues as they happen without taking sides.
An interactive session was also held between members of PWJA and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, G M Dar, in his office chambers which was facilitated by district information officer Pulwama, Zubair Ahmad Latoo.
“This is really good news to me that working journalists of Pulwama have come under a single platform after a gap of two years,” the Deputy Commissioner said. He congratulated president and other officer bearers. The office bearers were garlanded as a token of appreciation from authorities.
Various issues facing journalist fraternity of Pulwama were brought into the notice of concerned deputy Commissioner. Shah Irshad Ul Qadri, president PWJA, reiterated demand for Press Club in Pulwama. The authorities assured redressel of the issues.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top