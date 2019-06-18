Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

June 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two army personnel, who were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Arihal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that two army men with severe contusions/ concussions were brought to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

"The duo succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital," the spokesman said.

On Monday at least six army men suffered injuries when an IED which fitted in a car hit the Hardened ALS vehicle of Army which was patroling in the area.

Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion.