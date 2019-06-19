About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb to injuries

Two army men, who were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Arihal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.
Defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said two army men with severe contusions/concussions were brought to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.
"The duo succumbed to injuries in 92 Base Hospital," he said.
The deceased army men were identified as Havildar Amarjeet Kumar, 35, Dighawlia village in Siwan district of Bihar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, 27, from Badasuanalo village in Dhenknal district of Odisha.
Kumar had joined Army in 2005 and is survived by his wife and two sons while Ajit Kumar had joined Army in 2015 and is survived by his parents.
On Monday evening, at least six army men suffered injuries when a car laden with IED hit the Hardened ALS vehicle of Army’s 44 RR at Arihal village of Pulwama.
Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion.
The defence spokesman had termed the IED attack a failed attempt from militants.
He had said the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.
This was the third IED attack of its kind by militants to target forces since February 14 this year.
The February 14 attack was carried by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, Adil Hassan at Lethpora Pulwama and the blast caused death of 40 CRPF men
On March 30, a wind shield of a CRPF bus was damaged in car-blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Banihal.
Police had claimed to have recovered an LPG cylinder, a jerrycan filled with petrol, gelatin stick, urea and sulphur—material which is used for fabricating the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).
Police had said that a militant, who had jumped out of the car when it caught fire, was arrested in Jammu. However, there was no loss of life in the blast.
Following the IED attacks, the government had taken several measures including stopping civilian traffic on highways during security convoy movements.
Many link roads on the highway stretch in south Kashmir were closed to prevent militants from targeting forces.

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb to injuries

              

Two army men, who were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Arihal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.
Defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said two army men with severe contusions/concussions were brought to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.
"The duo succumbed to injuries in 92 Base Hospital," he said.
The deceased army men were identified as Havildar Amarjeet Kumar, 35, Dighawlia village in Siwan district of Bihar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, 27, from Badasuanalo village in Dhenknal district of Odisha.
Kumar had joined Army in 2005 and is survived by his wife and two sons while Ajit Kumar had joined Army in 2015 and is survived by his parents.
On Monday evening, at least six army men suffered injuries when a car laden with IED hit the Hardened ALS vehicle of Army’s 44 RR at Arihal village of Pulwama.
Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion.
The defence spokesman had termed the IED attack a failed attempt from militants.
He had said the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.
This was the third IED attack of its kind by militants to target forces since February 14 this year.
The February 14 attack was carried by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, Adil Hassan at Lethpora Pulwama and the blast caused death of 40 CRPF men
On March 30, a wind shield of a CRPF bus was damaged in car-blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Banihal.
Police had claimed to have recovered an LPG cylinder, a jerrycan filled with petrol, gelatin stick, urea and sulphur—material which is used for fabricating the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).
Police had said that a militant, who had jumped out of the car when it caught fire, was arrested in Jammu. However, there was no loss of life in the blast.
Following the IED attacks, the government had taken several measures including stopping civilian traffic on highways during security convoy movements.
Many link roads on the highway stretch in south Kashmir were closed to prevent militants from targeting forces.

News From Rising Kashmir

;