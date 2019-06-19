Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb to injuries

June 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Two army men, who were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Arihal village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said two army men with severe contusions/concussions were brought to Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

"The duo succumbed to injuries in 92 Base Hospital," he said.

The deceased army men were identified as Havildar Amarjeet Kumar, 35, Dighawlia village in Siwan district of Bihar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo, 27, from Badasuanalo village in Dhenknal district of Odisha.

Kumar had joined Army in 2005 and is survived by his wife and two sons while Ajit Kumar had joined Army in 2015 and is survived by his parents.

On Monday evening, at least six army men suffered injuries when a car laden with IED hit the Hardened ALS vehicle of Army’s 44 RR at Arihal village of Pulwama.

Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion.

The defence spokesman had termed the IED attack a failed attempt from militants.

He had said the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.

This was the third IED attack of its kind by militants to target forces since February 14 this year.

The February 14 attack was carried by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, Adil Hassan at Lethpora Pulwama and the blast caused death of 40 CRPF men

On March 30, a wind shield of a CRPF bus was damaged in car-blast on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Banihal.

Police had claimed to have recovered an LPG cylinder, a jerrycan filled with petrol, gelatin stick, urea and sulphur—material which is used for fabricating the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Police had said that a militant, who had jumped out of the car when it caught fire, was arrested in Jammu. However, there was no loss of life in the blast.

Following the IED attacks, the government had taken several measures including stopping civilian traffic on highways during security convoy movements.

Many link roads on the highway stretch in south Kashmir were closed to prevent militants from targeting forces.

