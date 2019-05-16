Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants and an Army man were killed in a gunfight at Dalipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

An Army official said two militants were killed while arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site.

However, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

The official said one Army man was also killed in the gunfight.

Earlier, reports said three Army men and a civilian were injured during the gun battle.

Meanwhile, massive clashes between youth and forces were also reported from the area.