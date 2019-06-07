Pulwama gunfight: Two more militants killed, toll 3

June 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two more militants were killed in an overnight gunfight between militants and government forces in Panjran area of Lassirpora of south Kashmir's Pulwama, a police officer said on Friday.

He said that three militant bodies were recovered along with as many weapons from the site of gunfight.

He further said that the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

On Thursday one militant body was found after initial exchange of firing and after brief lull firing had resumed at the encounter site.

The searches were going on at the encounter site till last reports came in.(GNS)

