About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama gunfight: Two militants killed, searches underway

Published at February 18, 2019 12:02 PM 0Comment(s)3714views


Pulwama gunfight: Two militants killed, searches underway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were killed in gunfight with forces at Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

"Two militants have been killed and the operation is on," an Army official said.

The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Earlier, four Army men including an officer of Major rank were killed in the gunfight.

A civilian Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat OF Pinglena was also killed during the gunfight.

Meanwhile, former director general of police, Shesh Paul vaid tweeted that among the slain militants was a mastermind of Lethpora Fidayeen attack in which 40 paramilitary CRPF men were killed.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top