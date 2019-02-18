Pulwama gunfight: Two militants killed, searches underway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed in gunfight with forces at Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
"Two militants have been killed and the operation is on," an Army official said.
The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.
Earlier, four Army men including an officer of Major rank were killed in the gunfight.
A civilian Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat OF Pinglena was also killed during the gunfight.
Meanwhile, former director general of police, Shesh Paul vaid tweeted that among the slain militants was a mastermind of Lethpora Fidayeen attack in which 40 paramilitary CRPF men were killed.
