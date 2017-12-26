About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama Gunfight: Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Published at December 26, 2017 11:44 AM 0Comment(s)874views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Train service has again been suspended for security reasons in south Kashmir, where a gunfight took place in which a top militant was killed in Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

However, train service from Srinagar-Budgam to Baramulla will continue and all trains will operate as per schedule, a railway official said.

He said an advisory has been received from police to suspend train in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Therefore, he said, no train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar to Anantnag-Qazigund to Banihal.

Large number of passengers, who had arrived at railway stations, were disappointed after they were informed about the suspension of the train service this morning in south Kashmir.

(Photograph used in this story is file pic)

