Pulwama gunfight: Three militants killed, two Army men injured

Published at December 15, 2018 10:32 AM 0Comment(s)1245views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three militants were killed and two Army men injured in a gunfight at Sirnoo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.  

Quoting a senior Police official GNS reported that three militants were killed in brief exchange of firing. However, their identity was yet to be ascertained.

As per the sources all the three slain militants are from local and belong to Hizb.

Reportedly one among slain militants is said to be deserted Armyman Zahoor Thoker however official confirmation is awaited.

