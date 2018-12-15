About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

Published at December 15, 2018 01:01 PM 0Comment(s)4014views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

The three militants who ere killed in a gunfight with forces at Sirnoo village of South Kaahmir's Pulwama district have been identified.

The slain militants are Zahoor thoker of A. He had deserted Army and joined militant ranks in early 2017.

Another two slain militants are Adnan alias tahir hizbi from Karimabad And Bilal alias hashim from Rajpora.

They were associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.

The trio were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces at Sirnoo. An Army man was also killed in the gunfight.

