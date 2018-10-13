Pulwama gunfight: Slain militant identified

Javid SofiPulwama
A militant who was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Babagund village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Saturday has been identified.
A police official identified the slain militants as Shabir Ahmad Dar of Samboora, Pulwama.
On Friday night a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police after militants fired upon Army party at Babagund.
At around 2:00 am firefight started again in which a militant was killed and the gunfight has ended.