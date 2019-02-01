Pulwama gunfight: Slain JeM militants identified

Javid SofiPulwama
The two militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Drabgam area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday have been identified.
The slain, sources said, have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba son of Mushtaq Ahmad Baba of Drabgam village and Aniyat Ahmad son of Mohammad Abdullah of Arihal.
The slain militants were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
As per reports, Aniyat had been missing from his home since 29 January this year. Shahid joined militant ranks on 25 February last year.
Earlier, police said two militants were killed in the gunfight which erupted following a cordon and search operation in the village.