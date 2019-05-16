Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A militant was killed while three Army men and a civilian were injured during a gunfight at Dalipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday wee hours.

Police sources said that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched around a cluster of houses in Dalipora area of Pulwama.

They said the CASO turned into gunfight after contact was established with militants hiding in a residential house.

One militant has been killed in the gunfight, they said.

A civilian and three Army men were wounded during the gunfight, they added.

The injured civilian has been identified as Younis Ahmad and he was evacuated to hospital for treatment.