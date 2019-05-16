About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

A militant was killed while three Army men and a civilian were injured during a gunfight at Dalipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday wee hours.

Police sources said that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched around a cluster of houses in Dalipora area of Pulwama.

They said the CASO turned into gunfight after contact was established with militants hiding in a residential house.

One militant has been killed in the gunfight, they said.

A civilian and three Army men were wounded during the gunfight, they added.

The injured civilian has been identified as Younis Ahmad and he was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

              

A militant was killed while three Army men and a civilian were injured during a gunfight at Dalipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday wee hours.

Police sources said that a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched around a cluster of houses in Dalipora area of Pulwama.

They said the CASO turned into gunfight after contact was established with militants hiding in a residential house.

One militant has been killed in the gunfight, they said.

A civilian and three Army men were wounded during the gunfight, they added.

The injured civilian has been identified as Younis Ahmad and he was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

News From Rising Kashmir

;