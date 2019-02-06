About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama Gunfight: LeT militant Irfan Ahmad Shiekh killed, forces' operation underway

Published at February 06, 2019 06:29 PM


Agencies

Srinagar
A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in a brief gunfight at Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
 
According to reports a joint team of army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Chakoora area of Litter.
Soon after the forces arrived at the spot several gunshots were fired amid the cordon leading to a brief gunfight.
 
In the brief exchange of firing, one militant was killed and his body was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon, reports revealed.
 
Meanwhile one more militant managed to escape from the site.
 
The slain has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Chakoora village.
 
A senior police officer also confirmed that the gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces in the area and said that one militant was killed.
 
He said that the area is still under cordon to trace out the remaining hiding militants.
 
He said that the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the village following specific information about the presence of some militants.
 
(With inputs from GNS)
