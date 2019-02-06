Pulwama Gunfight: LeT militant Irfan Ahmad Shiekh killed, forces' operation underway

Get - On the Play Store.
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dismissed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand for action against an Army officer, saying "she doesn't need to be taken seriously". Malik's remarks come a day after Mufti demanded action against one Major Shukla, who allegedly tortured a Pu...More
A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in a brief gunfight at Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. According to reports a joint team of army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Chakoora area of Litter. Soon after the forces arrived at the spot sev...More
There are 20 judges per 10 lakh people in India as compared to 17 in 2014, the Law Ministry said on Wednesday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for Law P P Chaudhary said, based on the population as per Census 2011 and sanctioned strength of judges in Supre...More
A gunfight broke out in Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. Officials told a local news agency that a joint team of the army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off Chakoora area of Litter following inputs about the presen...More
Police on Wednesday foiled a protest march by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik and his supporters near in Lal Chowk. The protetsors were demanding release of all separatist leaders. Malik, along with his supporters, took out a process...More
Over 500 Indian fishermen and more than 1050 Indian fishing boats are believed to be in Pakistan's custody, the government of India said Wednesday. The government said it has sought their early release and repatriation from the neighbouring country. Minister of State for Ex...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the 25-year-old gym trainer who was found dead under mysterious conditions in Baramulla town of north Kashmir December last year, committed suicide after a break up with her female friend. A spokesperson from Baramulla police ...More
Two vehicles carrying passengers collided head-on in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring four others, police said. The passenger van was travelling to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar when it collided with a pick-up truc...More
A 13-year-old boy who along with his friend suffered injuries when a grenade they were toying with exploded in south Kashmir's Pulwama district five days ago succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS here on Wednesday. A family member told a local news agency that one of the two bo...More
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as the politics of both parties was driven by Hindutva. "The Yogi government (Uttar Pradesh) withdrew cases against accused in Muzaffarabad riots. The Madhya Prades...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money over Rs 55,000 here, a police spokesman said. He said on a tip-off a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Towseef Ahmad Lone from police station Zadibal raided a gambling site. ...More
Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation ...More
At least 12 passengers, including a woman, were injured after their vehicle was hit by a boulder along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, which had to be eventually closed for traffic on Wednesday following fresh snowfall and incessant rains, officials said. The Jammu-bound vehicl...More
At least 15 flights were cancelled till noon due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility at the Srinagar airport. Airport authorities said that due to heavy snowing and poor visibility over Srinagar airfield the flights are cancelled. The following flights up to 1200hrs were ...More
The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, which has been fighting for "liberation of Kashmir" and involved in a series of incidents, has been banned by the government, the Home Ministry said Wednesday. In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government believes that the Tehr...More
Informing Congress that his administration is holding "constructive talks" with the Taliban, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that after two decades of war in Afghanistan, the hour has come to at least try for peace. In his second annual State of the Union address, ...More
Army has detained three of its personell for questioning for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of Rifleman Aurangzeb by militants in June last year. Quoting sources, Indian Express reported that three personnel of 44 Rashtriya Rifles identified as Abid ...More
Rain and fresh snowfall started in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the weatherman forecast inclement weather during the next 48 hours. A Meteorological department official said that the plains of the Jammu will receive rain, while upper reaches of both Jammu and Kashmir w...More
India's latest communication satellite GSAT-31 was successfully launched by European launch services provider- Arianespace rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday. Blasting off from Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeaster...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed after fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector on Wednesday. A traffic department official said that nightlong rains triggered shooting stones in some portions of highway in Ramsoo-Ramban sector. "The highway is closed for traffic. The decisi...More
