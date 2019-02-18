About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pulwama gunfight: Injured policeman succumbs, death toll 8

Published at February 18, 2019 06:32 PM 0Comment(s)11814views


Pulwama gunfight: Injured policeman succumbs, death toll 8

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

The policeman who was injured in the Pulwama gunfight that erupted Sunday morning between militants and government forces succumbed to inujuries taking the death toll to eight. 

Head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas who was injured earlier in the gunfight at Pinglena Pulwama has died, sources said. 

A sub inspector Azad Ahmad has received a gunshot wound on head while as another head constable of Rashtriya Rifles is critical, they said.

Four army men including a major, two militants and a civilian were also killed in the gunfight. 

DIG Amit Kumar and another army officer were also injured during the firing.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top