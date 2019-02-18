Pulwama gunfight: Injured policeman succumbs, death toll 8

Javid SofiPulwama
The policeman who was injured in the Pulwama gunfight that erupted Sunday morning between militants and government forces succumbed to inujuries taking the death toll to eight.
Head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas who was injured earlier in the gunfight at Pinglena Pulwama has died, sources said.
A sub inspector Azad Ahmad has received a gunshot wound on head while as another head constable of Rashtriya Rifles is critical, they said.
Four army men including a major, two militants and a civilian were also killed in the gunfight.
DIG Amit Kumar and another army officer were also injured during the firing.