Pulwama gunfight: Injured civilian succumbs

Javid SofiPulwama
A civilian who was critically injured during a gunfight between militants and forces at Pinglena area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district succumbed to injuries on Monday.
Sources said that the civilian Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat aon of Mohammad Sultan Bhat of Pinglena was critically wounded in the gunfight and he later succumbed.
Theslain was said to be a shopkeeper.
Meanwhile, the gunfight is still going on in the area following a fresh exchange of gunfire between militants and forces.
Earlier, four Army men including a major were killed and another was injured during the initial stage of the gunfight.
(Representational picture)